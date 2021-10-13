UnMarshal Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00118645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,837.34 or 1.00180486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.74 or 0.06269325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

