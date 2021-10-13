Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Unitil worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1,155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 112,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth about $3,905,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of UTL stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $688.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. Analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.