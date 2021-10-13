United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “With 5 million connections in 21 states, U.S. Cellular provides a range of wireless products and services and high-quality network to customers. The company is deploying 5G on the 600 MHz spectrum and plans to expand it with mid- and high-band spectrum. It aims to provide excellent customer service while ramping up business opportunities that use 5G and IoT. U.S. Cellular has been expanding its 5G device offering for consumers and businesses. Its investments in 5G and network modernization programs are on track as it continues to meet customers’ expectations. However, intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market dent its margins. High costs associated with network integration and aggressive equipment pricing weigh on the bottom line. Reduction in store traffic due to the pandemic is expected to hurt its financials.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $31.17 on Monday. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after acquiring an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

