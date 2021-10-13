United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Insider Sells $389,940.60 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE UNFI traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.28. 545,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,811. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $101,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

