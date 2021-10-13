United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives $10.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

