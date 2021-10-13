United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,734. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $153.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brooke Shirazi acquired 69,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $220,486.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 195,892 shares of company stock worth $643,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 44,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

