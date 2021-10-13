UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €13.40 by Jefferies Financial Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €13.40 ($15.76) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UCG. UBS Group set a €14.45 ($17.00) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.51 ($14.71).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

