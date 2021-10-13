UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.85

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.85 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 73.20 ($0.96). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 74.20 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,053,498 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UKCM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of £986.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.