UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 39.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,038 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after buying an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,399,000 after buying an additional 98,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,195,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,019,000 after buying an additional 172,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.