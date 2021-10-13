UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KPLUY. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KPLUY remained flat at $$8.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

