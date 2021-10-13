UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €325.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €325.00 ($382.35) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price objective on Linde in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €274.07 ($322.44).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at €255.90 ($301.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.67. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a fifty-two week high of €271.55 ($319.47). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €262.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €250.10.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.