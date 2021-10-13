TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.02 Per Share

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 97.39 ($1.27) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.48.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

