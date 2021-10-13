TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.02 Per Share

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 97.39 ($1.27) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.48.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
