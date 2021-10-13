Turning Point Therapeutics’ (TPTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.10.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after buying an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after buying an additional 373,052 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after buying an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after buying an additional 306,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after buying an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

