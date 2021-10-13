Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $162.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics traded as low as $45.41 and last traded at $45.77. 3,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 411,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

