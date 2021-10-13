Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given New $162.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $178.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.10.

Shares of TPTX opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

