Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TWKS. Cowen began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of TWKS opened at $25.46 on Monday. Turing has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

