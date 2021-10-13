TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.39

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $9.00. TSR shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 16,504 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.05.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter.
TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
