TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.39

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $9.00. TSR shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 16,504 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.