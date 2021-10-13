Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $335,880.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $346,240.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

