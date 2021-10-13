Truist Securities Lowers The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $80.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

ENSG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.36. 847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,328. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $55.05 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

