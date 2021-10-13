Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of APA opened at $24.74 on Monday. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.