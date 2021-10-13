Truist Securiti Comments on Penn Virginia Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

