Truist Cuts Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Price Target to $5.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.69. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

