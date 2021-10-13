Truist Cuts Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Price Target to $5.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
NASDAQ OSMT opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.69. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.
