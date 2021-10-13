TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $5.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 3,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,718. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.10.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

