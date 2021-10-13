Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Up 1%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02). Approximately 294,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 223,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.26 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.31.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.