Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSE. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 25.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.