TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $682,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

