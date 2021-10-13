TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $740,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.52. 10,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,331. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.59 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

