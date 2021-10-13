TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.95. The company had a trading volume of 151,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day moving average is $148.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

