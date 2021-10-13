TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.80. 286,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,173,789. The stock has a market cap of $453.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.