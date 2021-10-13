TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.64. 33,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,761. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $186.93 and a one year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

