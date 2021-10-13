TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 62 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.16. 665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,505. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day moving average of $165.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

