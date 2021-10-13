TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Position Increased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 132.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group accounts for about 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.73. 1,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,113. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $145,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $30,104.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock worth $15,174,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.