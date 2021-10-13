Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.91.

Shares of TSE TCN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.69. The company had a trading volume of 547,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,347. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$17.10.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

