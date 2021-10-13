Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

Shares of TSE TCN traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.85. 950,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$17.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

