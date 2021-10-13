Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.17% of BBQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BBQ in the second quarter valued at $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,641,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BBQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBQ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

BBQ stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $152.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter. BBQ had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

