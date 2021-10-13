Trexquant Investment LP Sells 49,368 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 61.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,368 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 194,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period.

FOLD opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FOLD. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $210,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,375 and sold 153,266 shares worth $1,616,438. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

