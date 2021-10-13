Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

