Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Metromile during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MILE stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Metromile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MILE. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Metromile Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

