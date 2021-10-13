Trexquant Investment LP Invests $274,000 in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 134,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

