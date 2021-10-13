Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stake Lifted by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Trex accounts for approximately 1.3% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 8.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 23.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Trex by 382.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trex by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,534. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.47.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

