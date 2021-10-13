Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the September 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TTTPF opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

