Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,207,845 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 312.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 566,616 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 429,218 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $449,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,716 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 105,395 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1,744.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 329,860 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 311,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.