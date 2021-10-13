TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $223.00

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 223 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00), with a volume of 417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.84).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGL. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

