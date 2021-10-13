Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,357 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 363% compared to the typical daily volume of 941 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 166,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,542. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

