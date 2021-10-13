Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,730,000 after buying an additional 81,785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 46,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $193.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.72. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $213.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.65.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

