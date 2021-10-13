Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 68.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,436. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

