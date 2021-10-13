Toroso Investments LLC Invests $2.78 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.19. 876,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,435,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

