Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 324.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.97. 18,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

