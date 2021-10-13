Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,873. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.09.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.58.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.