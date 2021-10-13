Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,012 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter valued at $790,000.

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,500. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42.

